Several Babies Born at Sanford on Christmas Day

Nurses say Christmas Day saw an average number of births

FARGO, N.D. — Several families got the ultimate Christmas present: babies born on Christmas day.

Sanford says six babies had been born as of 2 p.m., with more mothers in labor in the afternoon. Nurses say that’s about average for a typical day.

Families and nurses both say bringing new life into the world makes the holiday more joyous.

“It’s hard to work holidays, we all have families too that we have to leave to come to work. But when you are here and you see a new life coming to this world you forget all of that and it’s always joy,” Brittaney Schmidt, registered nurse, said.