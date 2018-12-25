St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and Churches United Hold Christmas Service

They say bringing Christmas to those who don't have a home makes a big difference

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Christmas is a time for gathering with your loved ones, but some people may not have a place to go.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church teamed up with Churches United for the Homeless to bring some Christmas joy to people who need a place to stay.

“For some of them they’re staying in the shelter, they don’t have a place to go for Christmas, so having people come and be with them makes a huge difference to make it a Christmas for them,” Pastor Joe Larson said.

That way, they can feel like they’re included in the in the community too.

“To have a special day like this here helps to remind folks that the larger community is thinking of them and including them,” Sue Koesterman, executive director for Churches United, said.

It’s also an opportunity for people to remember that whether a person is housed or not, they are still human.

“The truth is people experiencing homelessness are people just like everybody else, and they have the same joys and struggles and are a part of our community already,” Koesterman said.

“A lot of us are just one paycheck away from being homeless. A lot of people who are homeless have jobs, they still have family, they’re people just like us who are in a difficult time in their lives,” Larson said.

“I hope they receive the gift of what it is to give to someone else,” Koesterman said.

“For us it’s part of our commitment as a welcoming congregation, we’re committed to serving homeless people, immigrants, LGBTQ individuals, that’s what St. Mark’s is really all about,” Larson said.

This is the second year the church has done the Christmas service. They also served both breakfast and lunch.