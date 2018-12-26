Thinking Green: Living off the Land

Looking to history for help saving the planet.
Emily Welker,

The green movement may have gotten its start back in the 60s and 70s, but it’s been around a lot longer than that.

Our pioneer ancestors knew a thing or two about it, actually. And what’s been forgotten since those days could hold they key to making our modern lives a lot more healthy, with homes, and a planet for them, that’s in much better shape.

Danny Lipford explains why we could take our pioneer forebears’ example in this week’s Thinking Green.

