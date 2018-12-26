UND Hockey Back On the Ice After Semester Break

Fighting Hawks Play USA Under-18 Team Saturday Night

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota Hockey is coming off their week long semester break from the ice.

UND is riding some momentum from closing out the first half, finishing their last six games at 4 and 2.

The Fighting Hawks return to Ralph Engelstad Arena Saturday night to take on the USA Under–18 team.

Coach Brad Berry said the team schedules this game to get the players back in a rhythm after time away from campus. He said it will set a good base for how the rest of the season will play out with the second half of conference play.

“It gets our guys back in to the consistency of things. The game shape. The rep we need to get done before these second half of games. Its always tough coming off a long lay off playing the games that mean a lot for league standings,” Berry said. “We always plan to have this game against the US which is a very good team by any means coming in here, they always are.”