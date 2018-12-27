Blizzard Conditions Impact Drivers on the Road

FARGO– Safety is critical for people driving in blizzard conditions.

“It’s sort of about time,”Downtown Fargo worker Albert Gorman said. “We haven’t had a lot of snow this season so I mean it’s not unexpected.”

Whether you like it or not, winter is showing its face.

“I drove in from Moorhead,” Gorman said. “It was pretty slow going but the intersections were pretty decent where I was at least.”

With a winter blizzard warning in full effect, drivers on the road are experiencing the worst of it.

Snow blowers in downtown Fargo started at 6 this morning, hoping to make a dent into the snow continuing to fall.

“It’s going to be like this for most of the day so we’ll have to go through it probably two or three more times, we’ll clear off the railroad tracks, stuff like that,” Downtown Fargo BIP operations manager Chris Schlepp said. “Anything we can do to make the work-ability of the downtown better that’s what we’re going to do and we will be out here until it’s done.”

Snow mounds like this are seen all around the city of Fargo and it’s all because of the tireless work from Fargo Public Works.

“This morning, when we did our shift change at 7am, we went into our residential areas, so our goal as of right now is to plow all of the residential zones and when we get them all completed we’ll be going back onto the snow emergency routes,” Fargo Public Works supervisor Corey Houim said.

Fargo Public Works has all 26 plows on the road working to control the collecting snow.

Houim says they are planning for the worst and hoping for the best.

“We’re running around the clock right now,” Houim said. “We are in our plow operations so we are currently running 24/7 around the clock and I’m sure we will be until Friday for sure.”

But their work only continues on Friday..

“Even when the snow stops, we’ll still be digging out with the wind so yeah we got a lot of cleanup to do,” Houim said.

Houim advises all drivers to be patient while on the road and to give road cleanup crews room to work.

Houim also advises drivers to be on high alert when traveling on low–lying and outskirt areas like 19th Avenue North.