Moorhead Public Works Has All Crews Out Clearing Streets

Major roads are plowed first, then residential neighborhoods
Angela Shen,

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The city of Moorhead has all of their crews out clearing the streets.

The Public Works Department says they’ve had crews out since 2 a.m. Major roads are plowed first and then residential neighborhoods.

They say they’ve had a steady amount of equipment and drivers over the past few years.

When working across state lines, whoever gets to the boundary first will loop around.

People should give plow operators enough space to work and remember crews have to rest and be safe as well.

“We’re out there, we’re working as hard and as safely as we can. Just have patience, it’s a lot of snow, it’s a long event, we’re in it for the long haul, this is a marathon, it’s not sprint. It’s just going to take some time,” Steve Moore, public works director, said.

The Public Works Department says they will do another sweep of the whole city starting at midnight.

They say things will look better when people are going to work tomorrow morning.

Categories: Local News, Minnesota News, Moorhead
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

Critt To Stand Trial Monday For 2016 Murder In Moo...
Red Cross Searching for More Volunteers to Help in...
Fargo Public Schools Enrollment Is Up Slightly Ove...
Emergency Shelter at Moorhead’s National Gua...

You Might Like

Moorhead Public Works Has All Crews Out Clearing Streets

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The city of Moorhead has all of their crews out clearing the streets. The Public Works Department says they've had crews out since 2 a.m. Major roads are plowed first and then residential neighborhoods. They say they've had…

Traffic Rerouted on I-94 in Moorhead Because of Crashes

MOORHEAD, Minn. - Traffic was rerouted on Eastbound Interstate 94 in Moorhead because of crashes around 2:30 PM Thursday. Moorhead Police says vehicles were diverted through the rest stop because of blocked lanes from two jackknifed semis. They add cars…