Moorhead Public Works Has All Crews Out Clearing Streets

Major roads are plowed first, then residential neighborhoods

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The city of Moorhead has all of their crews out clearing the streets.

The Public Works Department says they’ve had crews out since 2 a.m. Major roads are plowed first and then residential neighborhoods.

They say they’ve had a steady amount of equipment and drivers over the past few years.

When working across state lines, whoever gets to the boundary first will loop around.

People should give plow operators enough space to work and remember crews have to rest and be safe as well.

“We’re out there, we’re working as hard and as safely as we can. Just have patience, it’s a lot of snow, it’s a long event, we’re in it for the long haul, this is a marathon, it’s not sprint. It’s just going to take some time,” Steve Moore, public works director, said.

The Public Works Department says they will do another sweep of the whole city starting at midnight.

They say things will look better when people are going to work tomorrow morning.