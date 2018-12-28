Local Shelters Overflow with More People Staying Out of Blizzard

Some had to roll out extra mattresses to give people a place to sleep

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Homeless shelters across the metro took in more people because of the blizzard.

Churches United normally houses 91 people, but they had to accommodate an extra eighteen Thursday night due to the conditions.

The shelter had some additional mattresses and sleeping areas throughout the building.

With more people coming through the door, it was all hands on deck for the Churches United staff and volunteers.

“Thankfully volunteers two days ago brought in the meal for last night ahead of time, but we had a tough time getting staff here yesterday, so some of our staff need to pull longer shifts, we’re pulling in who lives closest, could you be on call, can you help out,” said Babs Coler, the Development Director for Churches United.

The New Life Center in Fargo also had an overflow of people needing a place to stay.

They can house an additional 27 people with their mattresses.