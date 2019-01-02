App of the Week: Procreate Pocket

You Might Like
Driver, Students Hurt After School Bus is Hit By Pickup in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. - A bus driver has been taken to the hospital and two children have minor injuries after a pickup hit a school bus in South Fargo. It happened around 10:30 at the intersection of 25th Street and 52nd Avenue…
Marine from Karlstad, MN fatally shot while on duty in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON (FOX 9) - A United States Marine from Minnesota died from a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning while on duty at a Marine barracks in Washington, D.C. The shooting was reported around 5 a.m. at the Marine Barracks 8th and…
Two Men Are Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (AP) _ Two men have died in an apparent murder-suicide during a New Year's Day gathering in Ramsey County. Tactical officers responded to a home near White Bear Lake Tuesday afternoon on a report of shots…
