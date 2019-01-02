Fetchers Let’s the Dogs Out at After Hours Party

they do it every first wednesday of each month

FARGO, N.D. — It’s a party your dog won’t stop barking about.

Fetchers, a doggy day care center in Fargo, held an After Hours Dog party because even your pup needs to have a little fun during the winter. More than 40 dogs of all ages and breeds wouldn’t stop wagging their tail as they met all kinds of new, furry friends. The party allows dogs and owners to socialize while also escaping the cold.

“It’s really nice for owners to be able to come here and stay inside in a heated area to allow their dogs to run around and play and socialize. It’s so beneficial for dogs because they get to burn off that built up energy so they can go home, just be calm for the owners and relax and their owners don’t have to walk around the block or work when they’re tired as well,” said Shannon Niesen, Fetchers manager.

Fetchers partners with Downtown Dogs the first Wednesday of each month to put on the party and help the dogs put their paws up for some fun.