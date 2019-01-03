UND Hockey Opens Second Half with Crucial Road Series

The Fighting Hawks are facing Canisius on Friday and Saturday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The North Dakota hockey team is picking its schedule back up on Friday after a long winter break.

The Fighting Hawks are in Buffalo, N.Y., gearing up for Canisius.

The Golden Griffens have struggled this season, despite their fantastic mascot name.

They come into the series at 6-9-2.

North Dakota is ranked No. 13 in the country, but is tied for 15th in the PairWise rankings, which ultimately determine a team’s playoff fate.

This is an important series is climbing up in those rankings.

“You’ve got to keep building points within the PairWise, but it seems like that magic mark to get into the national tournament is 20 wins,” UND coach Brad Berry said. “It’s our last two non-conference games, then we get into the NCHC. Whether it’s PairWise points or else getting to the magic number of 20, that usually gets you in.”

The series begins with a game Friday night at 6:35 p.m.