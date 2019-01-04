People in 24 Apartments Displaced From Fargo Senior Facility After Gas Fire

FARGO, N.D. – A senior living facility in South Fargo has been evacuated after reports a gas fire Friday night.

Fire crews arrived to the Riverview Place living community on the 5300 block of 12th Street South around 6:00.

Firefighters say they found a fire coming from a gas meter on the back side of the building. It spread to the first and second floor of the building. Four apartments are damaged and people living in 24 apartments can’t go back to their homes.

“I would say it took initially about 20 minutes for the fire to be under control. Once the gas was able to be shut down, then the fire was pretty easy to be put out. There are four units involved, which takes an extensive amount of overhaul and work for the firefighters to make sure everything is out,” Fargo Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Ness said.

Ness says the people living in the facility probably won’t be able to go back to their homes.