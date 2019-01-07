Life 97.9 Collecting New Baby Items for Expectant Families

You can drop them off at and Hornbacher's location in the F-M metro

FARGO, N.D. — From now through January 31, you can help out some expectant parents in the metro.

Life 97.9 has placed a bin at every Hornbacher’s location so you can drop off new baby items.

They will go directly to new moms and dads who are getting help from the First Choice Women’s Care Clinic.

The items needed the most include infant and 24–month girls’ and boys’ clothing, diapers, feeding items, towels and grocery gift cards.

In the past, the radio station has collected thousands of items for expectant families.

“Hornbacher’s is something that’s local, 97.9 is local, First Choice Clinic is local and so it’s always fun to have that partnership and everyone is going out for groceries and diapers for their own kids. They can stop by and drop something off here and make an impact for someone else in the community,” said Carly Viland, 97.9 listener engagement director.

First Choice Women’s Care Clinic is the largest pregnancy help clinic in North Dakota and in western Minnesota.