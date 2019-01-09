Fire Damages Former Citizen’s Bank Building in Wahpeton

Austin Erickson,

WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Fire has heavily damaged a building in downtown Wahpeton.

Witnesses say heavy smoke was coming from the building when firefighters from Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minn. responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire was in the former Citizen’s Bank building in the 500 block of Dakota Avenue.  Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht says it appeared that the fire started on the second floor of the building, where there are two apartments.

Lambrecht says there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Stay with KVRR for the latest information on our newscasts at 6:00 and 9:00.

 

 

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

North Dakota May be Handing Over Voter Information
“Large, Vicious” dog Shot by Grand For...
Xcel Energy Working to Restore Power to Grand Fork...
SunOpta Inc. of Wahpeton to Close, 35 Employees Ou...

You Might Like

Menahga Man On Snowmobile Hit And Killed

MENAHGA, MN -- A Menahga man has died after crashing his snowmobile into a car. Minnesota State Patrol says 46-year-old Jesse Jones was driving in the ditch of Highway 71 around 7 a.m. when he tried to leave and get onto…

NDSU School of Nursing Named 78th Best in the Country

North Dakota State University's School of Nursing is named the 8th best in the plains region and the 78th best in the country by NursingSchoolsAlmanac.com. The website praises NDSU nursing students' impressive first time pass rate of the nursing certification…