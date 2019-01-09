Fire Damages Former Citizen’s Bank Building in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Fire has heavily damaged a building in downtown Wahpeton.

Witnesses say heavy smoke was coming from the building when firefighters from Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minn. responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire was in the former Citizen’s Bank building in the 500 block of Dakota Avenue. Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht says it appeared that the fire started on the second floor of the building, where there are two apartments.

Lambrecht says there were no immediate reports of injuries.

