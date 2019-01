Menahga Man On Snowmobile Hit And Killed

46-year-old Jesse Jones was driving in the ditch of Highway 71

MENAHGA, MN — A Menahga man has died after crashing his snowmobile into a car.

Minnesota State Patrol says 46-year-old Jesse Jones was driving in the ditch of Highway 71 around 7 a.m. when he tried to leave and get onto the shoulder of the highway.

Jones ended up going into the northbound lane and was hit by a car.

He was wearing a helmet but died on scene.