Moorhead Businesswoman Offers Help to Local Employees Affected By Gov. Shutdown

Grace Cummings Pas of Grace Electric decided she needed to help while watching a couple explain their hardship on the news

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead business owner is doing her part to help those who aren’t getting paid during the government shutdown.

After seeing a couple on the news who said they weren’t going to bring home a paycheck for awhile as a result of the shutdown, Grace Cummings Pas of Grace Electric decided she had to do something.

She posted on Facebook that she would give $200 to the government employees she knows who won’t be taking home a paycheck tomorrow.

She says the response has been overwhelming and she encourages other business owners to do the same.

“Somebody said ‘thanks for stepping up to the plate and it’s like yeah, we all need to do that. We need to help each other. I mean there’s a lot of problems nationwide and it’s the simplest thing you can do,” Cummings Pas said.

She says she’s also doing this because she had a union job in her 20s and she will never forget the feeling of hopelessness she felt when the union went on strike, leaving her without a paycheck.