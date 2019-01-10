Tech Tip Today: Promo

Edit like the masters -- without spending a lifetime learning how.
Emily Welker,

Developing editing skills for great video is a craft that can take a lifetime to master.

And there are seasoned professionals in our field, TV journalism, who’ve taken their mastery of video editing all the way up to an art form.

But what if you don’t want to spend your entire life learning to edit video?

Let Francie Black help you get your hands on a tool that’ll give you the fast track on creating a professional-looking video in this week’s Tech Tip Today.

 

