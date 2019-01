Spuds BHKY Starts Five-Game Homestand With A Tie

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Boys Hockey started its five game home stand with a tie to visitor Bloomington Jefferson.

Spuds got on the board first behind the shoulders of Kyler Kleven.

Jaguars came back and the game went to overtime.

After the extra period, the game remained tied.