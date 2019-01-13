Fargo Park District To Offer Free S’mores During Special Ice Rink Events

The park district is holding a series of "S'mores & More" events thru February
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, ND — Here’s yet another chance to get out and enjoy the winter weather in Fargo.

The park district is holding a series of “S’mores & More” events thru February.

They will be held at different neighborhood ice rinks each week and feature open skating, music, a bonfire and of course free s’mores supplies and hot chocolate.

The next one is Monday night from 5 to 7 at the outdoor rink at Roosevelt Park in north Fargo.

Upcoming “S’mores & More” will be held at Clara Barton on January 21, Kennedy Park on February 4 and Centennial Park on February 11.

