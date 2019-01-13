Man Accused Of Kidnapping Wisconsin Teen And Killing Her Parents Expected In Court

21-year-old Jake Patterson will make his first court appearance Monday in Wisconsin

GORDON, WI — As Jayme Closs starts her road to recovery following her kidnapping, investigators are trying to piece together what happened during the nearly three months she was in captivity.

He is accused of shooting and killing Jayme’s parents before abducting the 13-year-old from her northwestern Wisconsin home on October 15.

Barron County Sheriff Christopher Fitzgerald said he does not believe Patterson took Closs across state lines.

Authorities are working to track their movements over the past three months.

In Patterson’s yearbook, he said he planned to join the Marine Corps.

His senior quote was, “I’m finally done with school.”

Hannah Kroeze, Patterson’s former classmate, said, “He was just really quiet whenever I’d see him in the hallways and stuff. Like, I didn’t think he could ever do anything like this. It just seemed so unreal to me that he actually did that. Like, he just seemed normal.”

Patterson is expected to be charged with kidnapping and murder.