Pickup Goes Through Ice On An Outlet of Otter Tail Lake

The sheriff's office says the man was not familiar with the area

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN — No one was hurt when a pickup went through the ice on an outlet of Otter Tail Lake Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office got a call around 6 a.m. from 26-year-old Grant Hamrick of Mounds.

Hamrick was not familiar with the area and had been traveling across the lake before traveling too close to an outlet near County Highway 1.

The pickup went through the ice and into about 4 feet of water.