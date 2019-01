Ask Danny: Repairing Nail Pops

A little work for a big payoff in the look of your home's interior.

In winter, when you’re stuck inside for days on end, you have plenty of time to tackle minor tasks around the home.

It turns out those little touches can make all the difference in the looks of your interior.

Learn how to do one of them: mending nail pops in your drywall in this week’s Ask Danny.