LIVE: Chilling Outdoors with Nature of the North

Don't let the below-freezing temps trap you inside all winter!

One of the toughest parts about watching the mercury drop below the zero mark is knowing that until it goes back up again, it’ll be miserable to go outside.

That is, until you check in with Nature of the North.

The nonprofit’s Jon Waters stopped by our studios to teach us the inside tricks on how to stay warm and cozy when you want to play outside, even in our incredibly bitter winter weather set to hit Wednesday.

With a few of the right layers, some handy water bottles, a raised platform and more, Walters walked the Morning Show’s Emily Welker through the right way to dress for daytime outdoor recreation, for cuddling up to chat in front of the fire, and finally, how to build a sleeping bag rig that keeps you warm and cozy sleeping outdoors when it’s below zero. She even tested it out live, right outside our KVRR studios, in the snow and ice.

If you want more of Walters’ smart, practical tips on making sure your adventures outdoors are fun, safe, and comfortable, check out his Outdoor Skills: Winter Adventuring workshop coming up Thursday at Wild Terra in Fargo. And don’t forget to watch both of his live interviews, too.

Workshop: Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM CST

6 12th Street North

Fargo, North Dakota 58102

(701) 639-6273

https://www.facebook.com/events/307383523226770/