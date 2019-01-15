Sen. Hoeven Congratulates FCS Champion Bison on Senate Floor

Courtesy: CSPAN2

WASHINGTON – North Dakota Senator John Hoeven takes to the floor of the Senate to praise the North Dakota State Bison football team and their fans.

“I want to recognize all of Bison Nation for their vibrant and unwavering support of the team during another successful season,” Hoeven said.

The Bison won a 7th FCS national championship in Frisco, Texas when they beat Eastern Washington by a score of 38-24 on January 5.

Hoeven praised the team and now former Coach Chris Klieman and current coach Matt Entz. He also thanked Frisco for its continued hospitality.