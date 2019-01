Thinking Green: Newspaper Logs

Think it's a green idea to burn? Think again.

Out of all the ways newspapers have come up with to stay relevant and fresh for today’s consumer, this idea isn’t one of them.

And we’re not just saying that because we’re TV news.

Using old newspaper logs to fuel your home’s fireplace may sound like a green idea, but think again.

Danny Lipford debunks the myths and shares what you should do with your old newspapers instead, in this week’s Thinking Green.