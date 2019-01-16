Sen. Tina Smith Among Lawmakers Looking to Give Federal Contract Workers Back Pay

WASHINGTON – “I am now a single mother, I lost my husband last year, I bought me a house in the process. Ma’am, I’m worried about how I’m going to pay my mortgage. I don’t want to get upset,” Smithsonian employee Audrey Murray said.

Audrey is 59-year-old federal worker who has gone without pay since January 1st.

A group of senators including Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith is introducing legislation to secure back pay for low and mid-wage federal contract workers.

The senators heard testimony from several federal service contractors who work as security guards and janitorial staff to hear how the shutdown is hurting them.

“Just like federal employees, federal contractors work hard to keep our government running,” Smith said.