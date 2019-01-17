22nd Annual Celebration of Women and Their Music Kicks Off

Music genres range from alternative pop to instruments like the clarinet and flute

FARGO– Local female musicians are gearing up for the 22nd Annual Celebration of Women and Their Music event.

The weekend event kicks off Thursday evening with live performances at both the Spirit Room and the HoDo Restaurant & Lounge in Downtown Fargo.

There are live performances leading up to the main celebration on Saturday, where guests can take in local music talent from women in the community.

The founder and president of Celebration of Women and Their Music is looking forward to the start of another event with the performers.

“Their response is oh my gosh, I never knew this was this,” Celebration of Women and Their Music founder and president Deborah J. Jenkins said. “I didn’t know this was going to be so much fun. It’s really an experience that they take home with them. It’s rewarding to see that there is still community and people that are interested in keeping it going.”

The main celebration is on Saturday evening at The Stage at Island Park.

You can purchase tickets to this year’s event both online and at the door.

Click on the link to buy your tickets online.