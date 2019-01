Man Sentenced For Violating No Contact Order

38-year-old George Solis made hundreds of calls from jail to the woman who he wasn't supposed to contact.

FERGUS FALLS (KFGO) – A judge has sentenced a man to a year and a day in prison for violating a no contact order in a domestic assault case.

He was urging the woman to have the no contact order dropped.

She lives near Perham.

Charges of kidnapping, domestic assault and making terroristic threats were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Solis has an extensive criminal history, including three assault convictions in Texas within the past 10 years.