UND Hockey Preparing for Omaha

The Fighting Hawks will play the Mavericks in a two-game series

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — It ‘s been a good week for North Dakota hockey. The Fighting Hawks finished the weekend with two overtime wins against Colorado College. This Friday and Saturday night, UND hits the road looking to build on their win streak against an Omaha team trying to bounce back after two consecutive losses.

In the NCHC, the Fighting Hawks know any opponent can’t be taken lightly, especially on the road.

Omaha currently sits second from last in the conference standings with just 8 points, however, the Hawks still have that playoff mentality heading into this weekend’s games.

“We’re just going to have to worry about us honestly,” junior forward Dixon Bowen said. “And just play how we play – physical – and take away their time in space and come out with a good jump early on in the first five minutes of each period.”

“It’s one of those things that we have to continue to play the way we play down in their building where they play very well by the way,” head coach Brad Berry said. “And making sure that we have that playoff mentality. We’re not off the hook by winning two games at all. We’re in playoff mode right now and our guys know that.”

Puck drop on Friday in Omaha is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.