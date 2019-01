Moorhead Looking For Your Help With Southside Water Tower

A new water tower is going up in the Southside Neighborhood this spring, and Moorhead Public Service needs your help.

MOORHEAD, MN — The City of Moorhead, MN is looking for new artwork on it’s new Southside Water Tower.

MPS wants your input regarding the design/art for this new water tower.

We’re looking specifically for ideas from South Moorhead residents on what would best represent their neighborhood.

Please share this information with individuals, families and business owners in and around the area of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd (South of Village Green).

To get started, there will be a public forum on February 4, 2019, to hear and discuss all your great ideas.

If you can’t make it to the forum, however, you can still be a part of the design process.

Take a survey to share your thoughts.

Lastly, MPS is looking for 2-3 individuals from the neighborhood to be a part of the design committee.

If you or someone you know would be interested, please email Carrie Lee Kinslow at carrieleekinslow@gmail.com.