Authorities Identify Man Who Died After Crashing Into Traffic Signal In Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, ND — One person is dead following a crash in Grand Forks Saturday night.

The police department says around 11:30, officers responded to a report of a car hitting a pickup from behind and then speeding off on South Washington Street.

That car traveled into the wrong lane before moving back into the right lane and crashed into a light signal.

The male driver died at the scene.

He has been identified as 38-year-old Shaun Sabin of Grand Forks.

His body was taken to UND for an autopsy.

The crash remains under investigation.

