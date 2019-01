Garage And Two Vehicles Lost In Fire Near Dwight, North Dakota

DWIGHT, ND — Two vehicles and a garage were destroyed in a fire this morning in Richland County.

The sheriff’s office says just before 7 a.m., the Dwight Fire Department responded to the fire west of the town.

The garage and the two vehicles inside are considered a total loss.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The state fire marshal’s office will investigate the cause of the fire.