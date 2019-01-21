Kids Learn About Cold Climate Animals During Zoocation

FARGO, N.D. – Learning doesn’t stop for kids not in school during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Students in Kindergarten through fifth grade are brought into a different kind of classroom for the Red River Zoo’s Zoocation. They get to explore and learn about animals and connect to nature.

“We do try to stay indoors for a lot of it, but we do get outside and connect to nature and see different aspects of the zoo in the cold weather. With the animals that we have outdoors, they’re all cold climate species, so we get to see them be more active and be more comfortable in an environment that they’re used to,” Red River Zoo Director of Education & Conservation Bryan Vasquez said.

The zoo will also have Zoocation events on February 18th for President’s Day and on March 11th.