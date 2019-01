Police Identify Man Found Dead In Pickup

36-year-old Bradley Beiswenger, with no permanent address, was believed to be homeless.

GRAND FORKS, ND (KFGO) – Police have identified a man who was found dead in the bed of a pickup last Friday.

36-year-old Bradley Beiswenger, with no permanent address, was believed to be homeless.

Beiswenger was found unresponsive in the covered bed of the pickup.

Police say he was using a propane heater to keep warm and was overcome by carbon monoxide fumes.

Police are encouraging people without a safe place to stay to check with the department or the Northland Rescue Mission in Grand Forks.