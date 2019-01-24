Gate City Bank Launches 2019 Giving Hearts Day Giveaway

The bank is giving out $250,000 in total this year for Giving Hearts Day

FARGO, N.D. — Gate City Bank launches its nomination contest where 30 charities from around the community can each win $2,500.

That’s only $75,000 of the $250,000 Gate City is giving away this year as part of Giving Hearts Day. Part of the reason the bank has chosen to run their contest each year is so community members can choose who they would like to see earn some extra cash. The bank also does it to bring their mission statement to life.

“It’s a really great way to give back to our communities which really comes back to the mission of Gate City Bank and that’s to create a better way of life in the communities we serve and Giving Hearts Day is really the perfect way to do that as their footprint and the charities they serve falls right in line with the footprint of what Gate City Bank serves,” said Amanda Torok, vice president of culture at Gate City Bank.

You can nominate a Giving Hearts Charity at any Gate City location or online through February 7.