Tech Tip Today: Future Tech Today

Check out the coolest gadgets from CES.

Tech experts say it’s one of the biggest and best tech shows in the country if not the world.

It’s the place where tech industry pros go to see where their industry is headed, and what the biggest hits are before they’re set to hit store shelves.

Francie Black blows our mind with a virtual robotic Alexa, foldable cell phones and more from the Consumer Electronics Show in this week’s Tech Tip Today.