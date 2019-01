ND State Penitentiary in Bismarck Under Lockdown

BISMARCK, ND (KFGO) – The state penitentiary in Bismarck has been placed on lockdown after two staff assaults.

Seven employees were treated for injuries. The extent of their injuries hasn’t been released.

The maximum security prison has temporarily ended visitation, including in-person and by video.

The lockdown will be reassessed Monday.