Police Officers Save Woman and Child From Burning Frazee Home

FRAZEE, Minn. – Police officers rescue a child and woman from a burning building in Frazee Thursday night.
A Frazee Police Officer and Becker County Deputy responded to a home on the 600 block of East Main Avenue around 10:45
Frazee Police Chief Tyler Trieglaff says the officers saw flames coming out of the main entryway and broke a window to get the woman and child to safety. Both were taken to the hospital where their conditions are unknown.
Authorities say fire crews were able to contain the flames, but the home is a total loss.
The fire is being investigated by the Minnesota Fire Marshal.
