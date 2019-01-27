Cyclists Battle Elements at B-B-BRRR Winter Classic Race

Great Bikes has put on the race for eight years

FARGO, N.D. — Below zero temperatures aren’t stopping some cyclists from getting out into the elements to join in on the BRRR Winter Classic Bike Race.

KVRR’s Danielle Church tells us why riders look forward to the six–mile–race every year.

These riders are having their Rocky moment.

Battling an uphill climb, frigid temperatures and even harsher winds.

“I’m guessing this race will probably be somewhere between 30–60 minutes and five minutes in, I’ll probably be thinking ‘why am I doing this,'” said Tom Heilman, a cyclists at the race.

As these cyclists ride on, they do have some coping methods along the way.

“Probably a lot of steam coming out of people’s mouths, probably some steam coming off their heads, maybe a few choice words here and there,” Heilman said.

But riding these fat tire bikes comes with more than just the pain, right?

“Good question. Because it’s a really fun thing to do in terms of just getting some exercise. Biking is a good time with technology now, we’ve got the fat tires so we can ride in the snow. Today’s probably going to be as much hiking as it is riding. But it’s fun, it’s a good time, good community of people,” Heilman said.

So much so that Great Rides has been putting on their BRRR Winter Classic Bike Ride every winter for eight years.

“We just really try to promote all types of cycling and getting out and being active in the community and winter time is a good time. A lot of people are not necessarily so active so we have this event in the winter. It kind of gets people out and about and having fun,” said Dylan Ramstad Skoyles, Great Rides director.

Tom Heilman has only missed one race since its inception.

“This is epic. This is going to be the best one. There was one other time where we had this race and it was very similar to this. Just started to blizzard while we were out here, felt this cold and it was one of those ones you’ll never forget. I’m sure this one will be the same way,” Heilman said.

These riders are all living epically and although there can only be one winner, it’s all of them who will prove it’s not hard you get hit by the elements but you’re ability to keep moving forward.

“It’s mostly just pride. Get to carry the pride for a whole year,” Heilman said.

More than 60 people got on their bikes for the race.

The Fargo–Moorhead Trailbuilders groomed the course for the riders at Wildflower Grove Park.