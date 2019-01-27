Honor Flight of ND, MN Continues Fundraising Efforts With Pasta Feed

They also had a bake sale and silent auction

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It’s all the carbs you can eat and helping those who have served our country in the process.

The Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota held their annual pasta feed, silent auction and bake sale fundraiser.

It costs about $150,000 for the group to take more than 90 veterans on a trip to our nation’s capital.

In addition to fundraising year-round to reach their goal, the Honor Flight will also be participating in Giving Heart’s Day for the first time this year.

“When it’s cold outside, these veterans, from World War II and Korea froze. They had no warmth and yet they gave up everything so that we could have what we have today. So it’s huge and it’s a once in a lifetime trip and opportunity and they love it and it’s our honor to do that for them,” said LuAnn McDonald, a Honor Flight board member.

The Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota is still accepting applications for their spring trip to Washington, D.C.

For a link to the form, click here. It’s in the bottom left corner of the page.