Many Schools To Start The Week At Least Two Hours Later On Monday

Snow and Blowing Snow Has Created Tough Road Conditions Across North Dakota and Minnesota

FARGO, ND — From the KVRR newsroom these are the latest school announcements:

Barnes County North – Two Hours Late

Breckenridge Public Schools – School & buses will be 2 hours late

Circle of Life Academy – Opening late 2 hours: School & Buses 2 hours late

DGF – Two Hours Late

Edgeley Public School – Two Hours Late

Fergus Falls Public Schools – Open 2–hours late

Jamestown School District – School and Buses Two Hours Late

Langdon Area Schools – school and bus two hours late

Lidgerwood Public School – Two Hours Late

Marshall County Central Schools – School and Buses 2 hours late.

Moorhead Public And Non–Public – Two Hours Late

Northern Cass Schools – Buses and school two hours late

Park Christian School – 2–hours late

Red Lake County Central District – School & buses 2 hrs late

Red Lake Falls School District – School & buses 2 hours late

Richland 44 – Two Hours Late No Morning Activities and Practices

Sargent Central Elementary – School & buses 2 hours late

Sargent Central High School – School & buses 2 hours late

Sebeka School – Two Hours Late

St. Catherine School Valley City – School and buses 2 hours late. Breakfast will not be served.

St. Joseph’s School Moorhead – School and buses 2 hours late. School starts at 9:50am

Wahpeton Public School And St. John – Two Hours Late

Warren/Alvarado/Oslo District – School and Buses 2 hours late.

White Earth RTC – Two Hours Late

