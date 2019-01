Ask Danny: Painting Ceramic Tile

Update your bathroom without a major undertaking.

They say a coat of paint can fix practically any cosmetic problem around your house.

But painting over ceramic tile? How durable can that really be?

Turns out there’s a way to make that work too.

Home improvement expert Danny Lipford lets us in on a technique that can save you big bucks and a big remodeling headache to give your tile a new look in this week’s Ask Danny.