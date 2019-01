Man Arrested After Getting Stuck In Ditch Near Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, MN — A Pennsylvania man was arrested near Fergus Falls after getting stuck in a ditch.

29-year-old Maxx Driscoll was arrested on drug, drunk driving and burglary charges.

He told police that he thought the person he was visiting was going to harm him.

Deputies believe Driscoll had broken into a building on the property before he got stuck in the snow.