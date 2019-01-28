Middle School Principal Has Fun “Singing” School Announcement In Casselton

CASSELTON, ND — A principal at Central Cass Middle School had a little fun with her latest school announcement.

Lisa Narum shared a YouTube video with students letting them know that class Monday morning was going to be two hours late.

She did it to the tune of “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor.

“Yeah I think it’s pretty clear we’re going to take two,” sang Narum. “We’re going to open later like we’re supposed to. Because we got that room to that all the students face all the right classes in all the right places. Cause Central Cass is running two hours late, two hours late, no breakfast.”

Principal Narum’s video has been viewed nearly four thousand times.

She says she was inspired by a superintendent in Omaha.

She says she’s been singing rewritten lyrics to her own children every morning on the way to school for the last 15 years.

It’s finally paying off!