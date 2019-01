North Dakota House Passes “Abortion Reversal” Bill

It now goes to the Senate.

BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota’s Republican-led House has approved so-called “abortion reversal” legislation by a vote of 73-16.

It would require abortion providers to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions that they could still have a live birth if they change their mind.

Abortion-rights groups say the legislation amounts to providing misinformation to women.

Gov. Doug Burgum has not indicated whether he would sign or veto the measure.