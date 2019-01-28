Salvation Army Offers Shelter For Those Escaping the Cold this Week

FARGO, N.D. — The Salvation Army is opening up its chapel to anyone who needs some shelter from the cold this week.

The chapel will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Major Jerry O’Neil says the Salvation Army always tries to be available for those who need some help within our community. The non-profit also serves breakfast from 8-9 and lunch from 11:30-12:30.

“Typically the folks that normally come to our things are typically folks that do not have proper outside clothing and they’re people that are walking or riding, as crazy as this sounds, people are riding bikes because that’s what they have, so it’s very important for us to be able to provide a safe place,” O’Neil said.

O’Neil says in addition to providing some heat to those looking to get out of the elements, it’s an opportunity to get to know others in the community.