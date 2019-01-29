How to Keep Your Furnace, Pipes Running Smoothly in the Cold

Technicians say proper maintenance can save your pipes and help your wallet

MOORHEAD, Minn. — As the temperatures plummet further and further below zero, people sometimes turn the heat to the highest levels inside.

However, technicians say that could be a troublesome short–term solution that could leave long–term damage to your home’s heating system.

“Don’t do a setback on your furnace. Lot of people when they leave, they’ll set it back to 65 or they’ll let it run up to eighty in the summertime. Don’t do that. Just let it run. The catch–up time puts way too much strain on a furnace,” said Rick Williams, an HVAC Technician at Robert Gibb Heating.

Cranking up the thermostat beyond the normal levels isn’t the only thing that could harm your furnace.

“People don’t change their filter regularly enough, and then we have these cold snaps when these furnaces run a little longer, you put a lot more strain on it, and what we end up finding is that your heat exchanger, the part that actually heats the air and warms your house has a tendency to overheat, and that can cause some damage in itself,” Williams said.

Williams says it’s important to keep an eye on your pipes outside, because if snow clogs up your intake or the exhaust, it could cause some damage to your furnace.

Technicians also say to leave windows and doors closed, since exposure to the cold air could cause pipes or overhead sprinklers to freeze or burst.

“It doesn’t take very long in these temperatures to freeze a water pipe in a hurry,” said Williams.

By being diligent about checking their filters and pipes, Williams says homeowners could not only help their homes, but also their wallets.

“A homeowner could save a lot of money periodically or if they do have an issue, checking their filter or their pipes outside to alleviate the money and the pain of calling us,” Williams said.

Technicians say that you should check your filters at least once a month in order for air to continue flowing smoothly.