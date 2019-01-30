Former Senator Heitkamp Joins McCain Institute

The Washington, D.C., institute is part of Arizona State University and is named for the late U.S. Sen. John McCain.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ Former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp has joined the board of the McCain Institute.

The nonpartisan institute champions character-driven leadership and civic engagement.

One of the areas it works on is human trafficking, a focus of Heitkamp’s.

The North Dakota Democrat lost her Senate seat to then-U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer in November in a race that helped the GOP expand its control of the Senate.

Since then she has joined CNBC as a political commentator and been named one of four Visiting Fellows by the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School.