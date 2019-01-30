Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Nephew 20 Years Ago: “Knew It Probably Wasn’t Right”

Jerome Greenshields of Cleveland, North Dakota is charged with sexual assault and gross sexual imposition

STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND — A Stutsman County man is accused of sexually assaulting his nephew nearly 20 years ago.

56-year-old Jerome Greenshields of Cleveland, North Dakota is charged with sexual assault and gross sexual imposition.

Court documents say one of his nephews contacted the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department to report the incidents.

Greenshields is accused of sexually assaulting his nephew between 3 and 4 times while he worked on the family farm in 1997.

His nephew was 15-years-old at the time.

Greenshields told a detective that he “knew it probably wasn’t right” and that he had also been molested as a child by his older brother.