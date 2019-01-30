Subzero Temperatures Do Little to Stifle Some Zoo Animals

The animals can roam free but their shelter areas are heated

FARGO, N.D. — The cold temperatures did not stop some animals from having some fun in the sun.

Even though the Red River Zoo is closed, cold–climate creatures are thriving outside while the staff is covered from head–to–toe.

Wolves, camels, and deer are just some of the animals who aren’t too worried about the cold.

While the animals are having a fun time outside, zoo officials are taking extra precautions to keep them safe.

“Most of our animals do have indoor areas that are heated that they can go into. We also give them extra bedding. We’re monitoring them all the time and we do have temperature controls that will text us or call us at home if that temperature fluctuates too far for the animals,” said Sally Jacobson, the Executive Director of the Red River Zoo.

The Red River Zoo will reopen its doors to the public Thursday at 10 a.m.