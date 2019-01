Lockdown Lifted At State Pen in Bismarck

BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota corrections officials have lifted a lockdown at the State Penitentiary in Bismarck.

The lockdown was put in place Friday because of two separate assaults on staff members at the maximum-security prison.

Seven employees were referred to a doctor with unspecified injuries.

A prison spokeswoman says the lockdown was lifted Wednesday, and normal operating procedures including visitation resumed.